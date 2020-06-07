Azma Bokhari regrets separate accountability laws for Shahbaz Sharif, Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bokhari has said there are different laws for Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and Prime Minister Imran Khan as far as the accountability process was concerned.

She was addressing a joint press conference, along with another party leader Ataullah Tarar at the PML-N Secretariat in Model Town here on Saturday. Calling National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a Tarzen, she said the “Tarzen law” was different for Imran Khan in helicopter case and for Shahbaz Sharif in assets beyond means case.

Azma regretted that nobody was taken to task after the sugar theft report was made public. She said Premier Imran Khan tried to become ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ on the basis of a fake no objection certificate (NOC). She claimed that the PML-N still have a benami letter of Jamima bibi, former wife of Imran Khan.

She said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jehangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen have flown to London, though his name was on top of the sugar scandal culprits list. She said Jehangir Tareen had himself claimed that PM Imran Khan had deputed him to expose the sugar mafia.

Then he (Tareen) claimed that hike in tax rate had resulted in sugar price-hike and sugar was still being sold at Rs85 per

kilogram.

She said Imran Khan gave subsidy of Rs2 billion from public taxes to the sugar mafia. She said Shahzad Akbar had gone into hiding instead of giving reply to certain questions raised in the media.

Azma claimed that the PML-N neither took any subsidy nor exported sugar. She claimed the flour crisis would be bigger than the sugar due to massive corruption. She said the Election Commission was asking Imran Khan about the Zakat and charity funds while he had also not declared his house of Zaman Park in his nomination papers.

Azma Bokhari said the PTI government becomes baffled over any movement of Shahbaz Sharif and the appearance of Nawaz Sharif in any picture.

PML-N Deputy Secretary General Ataullah Tarar held Sheikh Rashid responsible for deaths of people in train fire incident, adding that Sheikh was a deserter who had begged release from Asif Zardari and Benazir when he was in jail.

Sheikh Rashid had termed Nawaz Sharif the great person in the world during a ceremony held at Convention Centre Islamabad. Tarar said two senior police officers were removed from their posts over failure to arrest Shahbaz Sharif.

He said Imran Khan’s lawyer has taken 33 deferrals. Babar Awan excused himself from appearing in a court due to coronavirus, but Shahbaz Sharif was being forced to appear before NAB at any cost, he lamented.