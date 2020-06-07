LHC fixes bail petition of Editor-in-Chief for 11th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Registrar's Office has fixed the bail petition of Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a 34-year old property case for June 11.

On the last hearing, a bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider had heard the bail petition and sought a reply from the NAB by May 28. Meanwhile, the bench dissolved due to transfer of Justice Naeem to Rawalpindi seat of the high court and Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman's bail petition was not taken up on May 28. As per the new roster of sitting judges, a division bench comprising Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi and Justice Farooq Haider was formed to hear NAB-related cases. It will take up Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman's bail petition on June 11.

The NAB had arrested Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on March 12 when he made his second appearance before its investigation team. He was sent to jail on judicial remand on April 28 by an accountability court. The bureau alleged that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman illegally obtained exemption of 54 plots each measuring one Kanal situated in Block-H, Johar Town.