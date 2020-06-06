45 elementary schools upgraded

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
THE School Education Department (SED) Punjab has approved the upgrade of 45 elementary schools of the provincial metropolis to high schools. According to the details, once the schools will reopen, the 45 schools could start 9th and 10th classes by utilising the services of the existing teachers. The senior most teachers (male/female) of the upgraded schools will perform as officiating headmasters/ headmistresses.