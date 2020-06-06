Anam, Omaima join PCB women’s central contract list

LAHORE: Left-arm spinner Anam Amin and middle-order batter Omaima Sohail are the new entries in the significantly improved, enhanced and performance-based PCB women’s central contract list for 2020-21, which will come into effect from 1 July.

Bismah Maroof, Javeria Khan and Diana Baig are the three players to get promotions at the back of their international performances in the just-concluded 2019-20 season.

The nine central contracts see an increase of 33 per cent in the monthly retainers of the Category A players, while players in Category B and C will receive 30 and 25 per cent rise, respectively.

In a continuation to last year, the Pakistan national women’s team will travel business class on all flights longer than five hours.The nine-player list includes 16-year-old Syeda Aroob Shah, 15-year-old Ayesha Naseem, 22-year-old Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Fatima Sana, Kainat Hafeez, Najiha Alvi, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir and Sadia Iqbal.

In a significant boost for the domestic cricketers, the match fee and event prize money have been increased by 100 per cent, while daily allowances have been increased by 50 per cent.

In addition and following a review of the 2019-20 season, the PCB has decided to retain Bismah Maroof as captain till the end of the 2020-21 season. However, it has also been decided not to renew the contract of head coach Iqbal Imam who will now resume his duties in the high performance set-up.

Women’s central contract list 2020-21:

Category A: Bismah Maroof and Javeria Khan

Category B: Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig and Sidra Nawaz

Category C: Anam Amin, Nahida Khan, Nida Dar and Omaima Sohail.

Women’s emerging contract list 2020-21: Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Kainat Hafeez, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Najiha Alvi, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal and Syeda Aroob Shah. Urooj Mumtaz, the chairperson of the national women’s selection committee, announced the central contracts list.