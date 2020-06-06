CTD claims arresting TTP terrorist in SITE area

Personnel of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested a notorious terrorist of the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Friday and said he was involved in a number of killings, including killings of police officials.

Sindh CTD chief Additional IG Jameel Ahmed said a task had been assigned to his subordinates to solve cases related to terrorism and killings of police officials in the past. During the course of the investigation, the personnel were tipped off that notorious terrorists of a banned outfit were present in the SITE area.

Responding to information, a raid was conducted, and after an encounter, cops arrested Jaan Alam while his associates fled. Alam was moved to the CTD headquarters for interrogation with recovered explosive material.

During the interrogation, it was found that the suspect trained in Afghanistan and also possessed expertise in preparing pressure cooker bombs, tennis ball bombs and motorcycle-strapped improvised explosive devices.

Moreover, after the killing of TTP terrorist Sher Bahadur of the banned Mulla Fazlullah group, he was assigned as commander of the TTP Swat. Furthermore, Alam’s three associates’ names were also mentioned in the Red book of the Sindh Police.

Additional IG Ahmed said the man had also admitted to carrying out bomb blasts with his associates, collecting extortion money and kidnappings for ransom.

He said Alam had also rented a house in Frontier Colony where he used to plan terrorism activities and prepared bombs for attacks. He added that the TTP terrorist along with his associates was involved in a suicide attack on Inspector Shafiq Tanoli in PIB Colony and the murder of DSP Bahauddin Babar of the Karachi operations.

Alam was also alleged to be involved in twin blasts at an Imambargah in the Mominabad police remit, a hand grenade attack on the Mominabad Police Station, a blast near Ayesha Manzil, and a pressure cooker bomb blast at a medial store in the SITE Metroville area.

The suspect was also involved in carrying out an attack on ASI Khalid Saeed and Constable Panu Khan of the CTD Sindh was injured, killings of two police officials in the SITE-A police remit, and murders of PC Muhammad Khan and PC Muhammad Arif in the Mochko police remit. He was alleged to be involved in carrying out a pressure cooker bomb attack on the Awami National Party’s (ANP) general secretary of Sindh in the Mominabad police remit and also blew up the grave with a pressure cooker bomb of an activist of a political party in the SITE-A area. Further investigations are underway.