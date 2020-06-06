Mosque in Liaquatabad evacuated after hoax bomb threat

A bomb threat at a mosque in Liaquatabad on Friday turned out to be a hoax. Following the threat, a heavy contingent of the law enforcers, including police and Rangers, evacuated the Jama Masjid Mansoori in Liaquatabad No 5 and cordoned it off. However, after an examination, a bomb disposal squad found no explosives and cleared the site for any threat.

According to Liaquatabad SHO Liaquat Hayat, an unknown person phoned police helpline 15 and warned about the presence of a bomb at the mosque. After the call, he said they immediately went to the mosque and evacuated the worshipers, the mosque committee members and the students at the mosque’s seminary from the site.

However, he added, the bomb disposal squad declared it a hoax after no explosive material was found within the premises of the mosque. The officer said they were trying to locate the person who made the hoax call from a cellular number which had been switched off. A case has been registered against the caller.