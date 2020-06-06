Sindh governor donates plasma for COVID-19 patients

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday donated his plasma for the treatment of coronavirus patients. National Institute of Blood Diseases (NIBD) Chairman Dr Tahir Shamsi oversaw the plasma donation process. The governor had earlier announced that he would donate his plasma for COVID-19 patients.

He said that encouraging results had been obtained by transfusion of plasma of recovered patients to those who were still infected with Covid-19, and urged those who had recovered from the disease to donate their plasma to save precious human lives. Passive immunisation technique and transfusion was now being used in developed countries for the recovery of corona patients, he added.

Ismail said that Allah Almighty had given us an opportunity to serve our fellow countrymen and we all should contribute towards the welfare of coronavirus patients. He congratulated Dr Shamsi on using the passive immunisation technique and said it was proving to be a blessing for the patients.

He said coronavirus was a reality and we had to learn to live with it. The only way to combat the spread of COVID-19 was to ensure implementation of precautionary measures and SOPs. Dr Shamsi lauded the plasma donation by the governor, adding that this would motivate those who had recovered from the disease to come forward and donate their plasma. He said 80 per cent of COVID-19 patients who went through passive immunisation were not in the need to be put on ventilators.