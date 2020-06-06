Coronavirus concerns grow as 40 more perish in Sindh

Forty more patients lost their lives due to the coronavirus, while another 1,353 people tested positive for the lethal virus in Sindh in the past 24 hours, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday.

A statement issued from the CM House said 7,377 tests were conducted against which 1,353 new cases were detected. The government has conducted 215,860 tests so far against which 34,889 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Sindh.

Shah said 40 more patients died overnight, and the number of deaths from the coronavirus in Sindh reached to 615, which constituted 1.7 per cent of the total patients. “Forty deaths within 24 hours are the highest figure since March 19 when the first death was reported,” he said.

The chief minister added that at present 370 patients were in critical condition, including 62 on ventilators. He shared that 16,487 patients were under treatment, and 15,156 of them were in home isolation, 76 at Isolation centres and 1,255 at different hospitals.

The chief minister said 1005 patients had recovered and returned to their normal life. The number of patients recovered so far has reached 17,787, which constitutes 51 per cent of the total patients.

Shah said that out of 1,353 new cases, 984 belonged to Karachi. District East reported 282 cases, District Central 204, District South 162, District Malir 148, District Korangi 108 and District West 80 cases.

Hyderabad had 70 new cases, Ghotki 41, Sukkur 26, Khairpur 25, Jacobabad 17, Larkana 14, Mirpurkhas 12, Jamshoro and Sanghar 11 each, Tando Mohammad khan and Kashmore six each, Naushehroferoze three, Badin, Dadu, Kambar and Shikarpur had two new cases each, and Sujawal and Thatta reported one case each.

The chief minister once again urged the people of Sindh to be cautious and adopt precautionary measures against the coronavirus infection.