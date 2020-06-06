Covid-19 pandemic: Bodies formed to implement preventive measures

ABBOTTABAD: Special committees comprising elders, religious scholars, traders and members of police liaison committees have been formed at police stations level to implement the directives and preventive measures for Covid-19 in all over Hazara division.

This was stated by Deputy Inspector General Police Hazara Qazi Jamilur Rehman while directing all the district police officers of Hazara here on Friday. Meanwhile, at least 1400 people were booked for the violations of the SOPs in Hazara division including transporters, owners of the shopping malls, shopkeepers, the general public for not using masks and not following the social distancing rules.More than 2500 vehicles were also fined and majority of them were impounded by the traffic police. The government officials were taking steps to stop the spread of Covid-19. The police will take measures to protect the lives of the general public for which DIG Hazara has issued instructions to the DPOs in the Hazara division. The DIG Hazara warned the general public to follow the SOPs in their routine life as coronavirus is spreading fast.