Despicable

The cruel death of an eight-year-old child at the hands of her employers is a national shame. We have stooped so low that we have lost empathy towards children. Even animals have love and mercy for their children. This heart-wrenching story involves a small child, beaten to death by her employers for accidentally releasing their pet parrots. Our social system has been marred by the widespread use of child labour.

With our social fibre weakening each day and a sense of collective responsibility fading, the downtrodden segment of society, especially children, are harshly treated by their employer as the oppressed ones have no place to hide and no forum to voice their complaints. This heinous crime calls for laws against child-labour; the perpetrators must be given exemplary punishment as a future deterrent against such inhumane violence. Parents are also requested to have mercy on their children and not to throw them to the dogs.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad