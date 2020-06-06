Shahbaz requests quick hearing of suit against PM

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Friday petitioned the court for a quick hearing of his defamation lawsuit against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The miscellaneous petition was heard by an Additional Sessions Judge Sohail Anjum. It was maintained in the application that the case had been pending for three years and the Prime Minister’s counsel, Babar Awan, had not appeared before the court.

The court issued a notice to the Prime Minister and summoned a reply through a lawyer by June 10. The court then adjourned further hearing of the case till June 10.