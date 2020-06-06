Youth killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: Two bike riding gunmen shot at and killed a young man at Nasirabad, the police spokesman said.
Hashmat lodged a complaint with the Nasirabad Police Station saying that he was standing in the street with his cousins Liaquat and Mohammad Nawaz when two bike riding men– Ilyas and Nisar – stopped their bike close to Mohammad Nawaz and opened fire at him and sped away. The victim died on the spot. The police have registered a case and deputed police teams to arrest the accused.