Complete lockdown in Islamabad on Saturday, Sunday

Islamabad : The National Coordination Committee (NCC), keeping in view of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic and frighteningly increase in coronavirus cases in the country, has decided to ban specific activities in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, issuing the notification in this regards said that the decision of lockdown shall be enforced with immediate effect and will continue till further order and added that there shall be complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday.

While the District Administration Rawalpindi, following the decision of the Punjab Government, are sealing different markets and business centres to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

In continuation of office order No. 1(1)-HC(G)/2020 dated09-05-2020 and decision are taken in the meeting of National Coordination Committee of COVID 19 held on 1st June 2020, some important amendments are made in this order.

According to the amended order, all educational and training institutions, Deeni Madaris, Shrines, marriage halls, business centres, expo halls, restaurants, cafes, (except takeaway and home deliveries), theme/amusements parks play areas and arcades, beauty parlours and spas, cinemas, theatres and public processions shall remain closed.

The NCC put a complete ban on sporting tournaments indoor and outdoor, contact sports, indoor club indoor gyms, and sports facilities.

There shall also be a complete ban on the gathering of all kind of social religious or any other purpose any place, public or private, said in the notification.

It has been decided in the NCC meeting that all business, factories, facilities, premises, retail shops, shopping malls and plazas except for aforementioned negative list, are allowed to operate subject to adoption of SOPs/guidelines from 9 am to 6 pm Monday to Friday and there shall be complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday but all medical services and pharmacies/medical stores, tyre puncture shops, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors, 'atta chakis', postal/ courier services, driver hotels, petrol pumps, oil depots, LPG outlets and filling plants, agriculture machinery workshops, spare parts shops, printing press, call centres (with 50 % staff and no public dealing), take away/ home delivery/restaurants will remain open 24 hrs a day 7 days a week.

Intercity and inter-district public transport will also, work 24 hrs a day 7 days a week.

While groceries stores and general store will be opened from 9 am to 6 pm 7 days a week, churches 7 am to 5 pm 7 days a week, said in the notification.

This order shall come into force immediately and till further orders, unless modified otherwise, the notification concluded.