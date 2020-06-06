Gold prices down Rs100/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Local bullion market witnessed a decline of Rs100/tola in prices on Friday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold prices dropped to Rs97,600/tola. Similarly, rates of 10 grams gold moved down Rs86 to Rs83,676.
In the international market, bullion rates declined $1 to $1,706/ounce. Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs5,000 below the rates in the Dubai gold market.