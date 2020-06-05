Protest at Sindh PA against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman's imprisonment

KARACHI: A protest demonstration was held at the Sindh Assembly building on Thursday against the undue and prolonged incarceration of Editor-in-Chief of Jang/Geo Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. The protest demonstration was jointly organised by the Parliamentary Reporters Association and Sindh Journalists’ Council against the illegal arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman at the hands of National Accountability Bureau. The undue imprisonment, which has been continuing for last 84 days, was made at the behest of the government without filing of any reference or conducting proper inquiry into the allegations pending against the Editor-in-Chief of Jang/Geo.

Provincial ministers also joined the protest at the Sindh Assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that Jang and Geo had always represented the truth and rightful stance in the society. He said that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was the voice of journalism in the country as he should be immediately set free. He said that they stood with the journalists who had been agitating against the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Sindh Law and Environment Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab who also acted as the spokesman for Sindh government also joined the protest.

The journalists who took part in the protest demonstration included Munawar Alam, Kamran Razi, Ghazi Jhandhir, Dodo Chandio, Sanjay Sadhwani, and others. The provincial ministers rushed to the press gallery to show solidarity with the protesting newsmen.

The protesting journalists also displayed banners containing slogans demanding immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. They were of the viewpoint that arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was based on sheer ill-intentions.