Fri Jun 05, 2020
BR
Bureau report
June 5, 2020

Man arrested for defaming woman

National

PESHAWAR: The Cyber Crime Cell of the Federal Investigation Agency arrested a man for allegedly sharing objectionable pictures of a woman with her relatives. An official said during a raid on the complaint of the woman, the FIA arrested the accused Ijaz Khan. His mobile phone was seized which allegedly had objectionable video clips and pictures. The official said the accused confessed to the charges.

