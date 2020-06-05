Teachers’ body demands promotion of UET faculty members

LAHORE:A meeting of Teaching Staff Association (TSA) of the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore criticising the university administration for keeping teachers’ rationalisation policy secret has demanded promotion of all faculty members to next grades who fulfill requirements set by the HEC.

The UET-TSA meeting chaired by its president Dr Fahim Gohar Awan also demanded the university administration hold elections of the UET Syndicate against vacant seats at the earliest.

The participants of the meeting observed that the worthy Vice Chancellor of the UET must acknowledge the fact that the promotion for faculty was their right not favour to them and any positive progress in UET was pertinent to regular, rational and across the board promotions. “Nevertheless, no significant perks are associated to the promotion from one cadre to the next that comes with an average 10,000 rupees increase in the gross salary. Instead it is more to do with the self-respect and prestige of a teacher to get what he deserves,” they said.

They also said it would be devastating to defy the faculty members' rights of promotion. Any criteria beyond that of HEC would be an unfortunate attempt to temper the rational procedure of promotion would deprive teachers of their basic right, which would have long term negative impacts on this institution itself. The UET-TSA demanded that the selection board should be announced for all seats (as per new rationalization scheme though) at the earliest with no other than the HEC criteria for promotion.

Teams to take action against car, bike riders for not using masks CTO and DCO constituted eight teams to take action against car and bike riders for not using facemasks. The police will also issue challan tickets to the violators. CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed has requested the citizens to cooperate with the police and follow the SOPs.

Demolished: The district administration demolished 18 shops which were illegally constructed in Rim Market adjacent to Lahore Fort on Thursday. Officials said Assistant Commissioner Tabraiz Muree carried out the operation against 32 shops constructed illegally in Rim Market. They said 18 shops were demolished while 14 were sealed and a land worth Rs 300 million was retrieved from the encroachers.

Officials said 10 FIRs were also lodged against the qabza mafia. Meanwhile, the staff of MCL continued spraying chlorine on the City roads and other places. Farewell: Officers of Lahore police Thursday bade farewell to the recently transferred DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed. CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed paid tribute to the services rendered by the transferred DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed.

Fake journalist arrested: Ravi Road Police Investigation Wing arrested a fake journalist. The accused has been identified as Zeeshan. Hanjarwal investigation police arrested a man, Saleem, on sodomy charges. South Cantt Investigation police arrested three thieves namely Abdullah, Tanveer and Zeeshan. Sabzazar investigation police reunited a girl, Elesha and a woman, Khalida Bibi, with their families.