Akhtar confirms receiving FIA notice

LAHORE: Pace legend Shoaib Akhtar on Thursday confirmed on his Twitter account that he has received an “incomprehensible and ambiguous” notice from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Akhtar, who a day earlier had denied receiving any notice, vented over the micro-blogging site and promised a response.

“Just received an absolutely vague, incomprehensible, imprecise and ambiguous notice from FIA, Lahore. Will issue my response after due consultation with my lawyer,” the post read. Akhtar has been summoned by the investigation agency in connection with the complaint against him filed by Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi following their infamous spat.As per sources within FIA, the investigation has been ordered and Akhtar has been asked to appear before concerned FIA official on Friday at 11 am.