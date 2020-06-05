Mayor orders initiation of legal process to take control of Aladin Park

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Wednesday asked its law department to initiate a legal procedure for getting the possession of 52-acre land which the Aladin Park is established on.

According to a press statement from Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Akhtar directed the law department to take effective measures for getting back the control of the Aladin Park where “a party is in possession on the court's stay order”.

He said that not giving back the control of the park even after the expiry of the contract was unlawful and the relevant court should also be approached in this regard. The KMC, in its press statement, said that the 25-year agreement had expired and now it wanted it to be tendered once again to increase its revenue.

The mayor said the party was given a six-month notice as per the rules in which it was duly mentioned that the agreement would expire on May 29, 2020. “The second notice was also served as well as a committee was formed which gave the third notice to the parry after completing all legal formalities.”

He said the party was asked to evacuate the land but it got stay order instead. The mayor has now directed law department to present the KMC case in the court.

The KMC spokesman said the membership at the club established on the parkland was still continued even after the expiry of the agreement. He said the court would be approached soon for getting back the control of the park and subsequently the process of a new tender would begin. He said the KMC wanted to provide “cheap facility to the people and for that, it is necessary that tickets at public parks should be cheaper”.