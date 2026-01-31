‘Vulnerable’ Prince Harry stands to go backwards in time and become the Spare again: Here’s why
Prince Harry is headed for a path that he grew up in, that too with his chosen family
Prince Harry is likely headed down a lonely path, one that sees him becoming a spare all over again, but this time its not to the British crown or an institution of that magnitude, instead its
Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield is the one who made this comment according to RadarOnline.
She delivered the verdict by drawing parallels and said, “In the Royal Family, he was the spare to Prince William. In Hollywood, he risks becoming the supporting character to Meghan Markle’s ambitions.” Mainly due to the fact that “Meghan has consistently demonstrated a clearer strategy and stronger command of that ecosystem.”
In Ms Schofield’s eyes, “Harry, by contrast, has struggled to define a role beyond being 'Prince Harry,' which leaves him vulnerable to fading into the background.”
Whats also putting him at more risk is the fact that “California seems to have left Harry unmoored.” Also “he is far from his family, his military community, and the institutional structure that once gave him direction.”
So “while he enjoys the privileges of wealth and privacy, there is a visible lack of grounding. To the public, he appears less settled than solid.”
