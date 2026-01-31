Photo: Macaulay Culkin pens emotional tribute to 'Home Alone' mum Catherine O'Hara

The Home Alone alum Catherine O’Hara has died at age 71 on 30th January 2026.

As per the latest report of PEOPLE Magazine, the news report was confirmed by the actress' manager, but the cost of death is yet to be revealed.

Taking to social media, the star’s onscreen son, Macaulay Culkin, said in a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram along with a carousel of side-by-side photos of himself and O'Hara in Home Alone and in 2023.

“Mama. I thought we had time," he penned.

"I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you but I had so much more to say," he captioned.

"I love you. I’ll see you later."

Previously, the late Canadian star supported Culkin at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in December 2023.

At that time, she gushed about how he was “older than I was when I played his mother.”

"Home Alone was, is and always will be a beloved global sensation... the reason families all over the world can't let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin," she said that day.