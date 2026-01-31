Yerin Ha on carving her own path as 'Bridgerton' season 4's lead

Yerin Ha stars as Sophie Baek in the fourth installment of Bridgerton.

In a new chat with InStyle, the rising star opened up about the support she received from her fellow stars.

During the chat, she was asked whether any of her Bridgerton show-siblings offered guidance along the way.

“It’s difficult, right? Because the beauty of Bridgerton is that every year it regenerates,” she explained. “I can’t think of another show that does that, where it’s long-form but every season focuses on someone else.”

The actress went on to note that each season’s shift in focus allows different characters, and actors to step into the spotlight in their own way.

“And because the characters are different, they incarnate the lead position in different ways. And I think that’s true of the actors, too. It’s personal,” she said, adding that Jonathan Bailey, Regé-Jean Page and Luke Newton were all supportive behind the scenes.

“They all offered help,” she shared.

However, she admitted that she ultimately wanted to find her own footing in the role.

“It was lovely to know that was there,” she concluded, “but I was keen on making the mistakes I had to make, and trying to work it out for myself.”