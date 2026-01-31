Charli xcx says sorry to Mary J. Blige after 11 years of pink fluff mishap

Charli xcx is making an apology 15 years after her outfit created a lil mess.

The 33-year-old singer made a recent appearance on stylist Nicky Campbell's Gloves Off podcast and looked back at her 2015 Grammys fashion look when the faux fur she wore at the time fell on Mary J. Blige at the ceremony.

For the event, Charli donned a pink outfit with a fluffy pink stole.

Calling the dress "memorable... for all the wrong reasons," she said, “I think it actually could’ve been better if I’d done different hair and makeup,” like a “completely clean” look and “really neat” hairdo.

“But generally speaking, that’s just me, you know, trying to help myself out," the Brat singer noted.

Charli then recalled how the outfit began to shed. "The fluffy thing, that was molting everywhere… Like, in a way where I was sat down at the ceremony, and Mary J. Blige was sat in front of me. And she was getting covered in pink fluff."

Looking back at the awkward moment, she noted, "I didn’t have the heart to either tell her or start picking it off her, and I just let it be."

Podcast host Nicky chimed in to suggest that Charli should make an apology to the Family Affair icon.

"Mary J. Blige, I’m so sorry for ruining your outfit with my fluff," Charli expressed her regret.