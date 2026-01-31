Photo: Michael J. Fox receives praise from 'Shrinking' season 3 co stars

Michael J. Fox's guest appearance on Shrinking season 3 left a lasting impression on his co-stars.

As fans know, Fox joined the Apple TV+ comedy for a three-episode arc alongside Harrison Ford.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, cast members Jessica Williams, Christa Miller and Luke Tennie couldn’t stop gushing about sharing the screen with the iconic actor.

In the season’s first episode, which premiered on Jan. 28, 2026, Fox plays Jerry, a patient with Parkinson’s disease who forms a bond with Paul (Ford), who is also living with the condition Fox was diagnosed with in 1991.

Calling the experience “surreal,” Tennie said that Fox's casting felt perfectly natural, grouping him alongside other notable guest stars like Jeff Daniels and Candice Bergen.

Williams admitted she even stayed on set after wrapping just to watch Fox work opposite Ford.

“I stayed after I wrapped just to watch Harrison and Michael J. freaking Fox,” she shared. “It was a pinch-me moment… even if you’re tired, you just stay and watch it happen.”