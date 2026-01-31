Sarah Ferguson’s expectations take a hit amid housing crisis as Andrew’s move nears

Sarah Ferguson’s search for a home has just gotten more and more difficult, leading her to choose another way forward.

This has come shortly after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s reality in Marsh Farm starting coming out. Because with no live-in staff, despite his past being served hand and foot, it seems even his ex-wife who lived alongside him on the property has been forced to “lower her expectations” regarding what is possible.

The news and everything else has been shared by a well-placed source as they spoke to the Daily Mail.

While they admit the ex-Duchess “would prefer to stay in the Windsor area” given her “fragile state”. The truth of the matter is that “she's really not sure what the future holds.”

She’s also said to be battling with a lot of things because the recent developments are not said to be good for her mental health.

Even the chances of her opting for her daughters’ houses is up for debate The Times reports. According to them, “relations are warmer between Ferguson and the couple's daughters, but no offer of permanent accommodation has been extended to their mother.”

Hence, “for now, Andrew and Sarah have a housing crisis. It may mean that they have to lower their expectations about the sort of lifestyle they wish to lead.”

Also with Andrew finally having seen the five-bedroom house he will be moving into, according to The Sun, sources say, “it was the first time he's seen his new house, and he is resigned to the fact that this is his future. He's come to the conclusion that he has to get on with the rest of his life and accepts he has to make the best of it.”