Photo: Jacob Elordi reveals getting burned during 'Wuthering Heights' filming

Jacob Elordi has shared that he suffered a second-degree burn after altering his shower habits while filming Wuthering Heights.

In a new interview with Esquire, the actor revealed that a simple change in his daily routine landed him in the hospital.

Elordi explained that during his time portraying "the Creature" in Frankenstein (2025), he often skipped properly washing off the extensive prosthetics and makeup he wore each day.

“I had so much makeup in my fingers and in my feet all the time,” he said while admitting he could not always be bothered to clean it off after long shoots that required up to 10 hours of makeup daily.

However, while filming Wuthering Heights as Heathcliff, Elordi said he was “covered in mange and dirt,” prompting him to clean his feet thoroughly every night.

That decision backfired when he accidentally leaned into a steam knob in the shower, severely burning his back.

“My back seared into the steam knob,” he recalled. “I stood up screaming. It tore up my back.”