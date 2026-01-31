Prince Harry loses the last of Prince William’s sympathy? ‘He left London entirely’

With claims and rumors mounting against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a commentator has come forward to warn of the “irreparable damage” that the couple is risking with their family.

For those unversed, during Prince Harry’s most recent UK trip for his witness statement against the Associated Newspapers, his brother particularly made sure he was not even in the same city—choosing instead Scotland and Bristol for his engagements alongside Kate.

To royal expert Duncan Larcombe it’s a shame because the Sussexes, in their wake have spread “huge, almost irreparable damage to a normal family”.

This is why he also admits to The Mirror, “at the moment there’s no way back and it looks as if William doesn’t have an ounce of sympathy for his brother, or an ounce of support for him. But you can never say never.”

A similar comment came just a day prior and offered a similar but more Meghan-focused narrative because PR expert Rhea Freeman feels the issue is erupting because of what Prince Harry has found himself in, which is that he’s “caught between the two narratives” of either containing to operate within Hollywood or sticking to his philanthropic past.

She shared that sentiment with the Daily Express and said, “Prince Harry, in particular, appears increasingly caught between two narratives. Publicly, he remains closely associated with Remembrance, service and duty. Privately, he is operating in a Hollywood environment where visibility is part of the transaction.”