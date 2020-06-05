ICAP announces examination schedule

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) on Thursday announced to conduct Summer — CFAP, MSA and AFC examinations on June 21 as per schedule issued on April 7.

“We would like to inform our students and other stakeholders that all efforts are being made to hold the examinations as per the announced schedule for the summer examinations. The prime consideration for the institute is saving precious time and efforts of the students,” the statement issued by the institute reads.

The officials were also mindful of concerns of students, their families and government authorities regarding the well being of students and those involved in examination activities in these challenging times, the statement added.

The institute was taking all necessary measures to obtain permissions from the relevant provincial and federal government authorities and we were optimistic that permission would be granted in time. We had already succeeded in obtaining permissions from some of the authorities; however, if despite all efforts, permissions were not granted from all the concerned departments and authorities on a timely basis, the way forward would be communicated to the students in advance of scheduled dates of examinations.

Meanwhile, SOPs for the conduct of the examinations based on the World Health Organisation guidance had been developed to ensure that appropriate health and safety measures were in place to minimize risks to students and those involved in conducting of examinations.

These guidelines would be made available on the institute’s website for information and compliance. If any student registered for the summer examination decided to not sitting in the respective examination, the student could either get the fee refund or carry over the fee to the next attempt, advising all students to only follow the official communication from the institute and continue to prepare for successful and safe examinations.