Sindh records 1,667 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths

As total of 20 more patients lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Sindh during last 24 hours, while the condition of 366 more patients was critical with 66 of them on life support at various health facilities, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday in his daily statement about the pandemic situation in the province.

“We have lost 20 more people due to COVID-19 in the province, of whom a majority died at various health facilities in Karachi. The condition of 366 more patients is critical while 66 are on life support”, said the CM Syed.

He maintained that with 20 more deaths due to COVID-19 in Sindh, the death toll of the viral disease had increased to 575 in the province.

“At the moment, we have 16,179 people infected with coronavirus, of whom 14,910 are in self-isolation at their homes, 99 at different isolation centres and 1,170 undergoing treatment at various public and private health facilities in the province,” Shah said, adding that of the 1,170 patients at the hospitals, 366 were in a critical state.

A total of 1,667 new cases of coronavirus had emerged during the last 24 hours in the province, the CM maintained, adding that the new cases were detected after 8,390 people were tested for COVID-19, which was the highest number of tests conducted in a single day in Sindh.

The new cases constituted 20 per cent of the new tests, the CM said. He added that so far, a total of 208,843 samples had been tested, against which 33,536 positive cases detected that were 16.1 per cent of the total tests.

According to Shah, the total mortality figure of 575 constituted 1.7 per cent of the total cases. He said the recovery rate of the coronavirus patients in Sindh had come to 50.1 per cent. “Our 764 patients recovered overnight and returned to their normal life. The number of patients recovered so far has reached 16,782,” he said.

Sharing the district-wise breakdown, Shah said that of the 1,667 new cases, Karachi had 1,311 cases, of which 312 were from District East, 271 from District Korangi, 257 from District South, 241 from District West, 143 from District Central, and 87 from District Malir.

He added that Hyderabad district had 42 new cases, Ghotki 38, Kashmore 32, Khairpur 25, Sukkur 24, Larkana 22, Shaheed Benazirabad 21, Dadu and Sujawal 11 each, Shikarpur 10, Badin eight, Jamshoro seven, Sanghar five, Jacobabad, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Umerkot, and Tando Mohammad Khan three each, and Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Matiari had one new case each.

The CM urged the people of Sindh to be careful and adopt precautionary measures to defeat the pandemic.