Emirates to resume scheduled flights to Pakistan

KARACHI: Emirates airline will resume scheduled passenger flights from Pakistan to Dubai from Monday (June 8), a spokesperson said on Thursday, after more than two-month of suspension in operation amid the pandemic.

The UAE-based world’s biggest international carrier will resume 14 weekly scheduled flights to Dubai, including a daily from Karachi, five from Lahore and two from Islamabad.

“From Pakistan, the airline will fly UAE residents as well as cargo to Dubai,” Emirates’ Vice President Pakistan Mohammad Sarhan said in a statement. “On the flights from Dubai to Pakistan, the airline will only carry cargo. Emirates will serve Pakistan with its modern Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, flying from Karachi daily, from Islamabad on Thursdays and Saturdays and from Lahore on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.”

The carrier has temporarily suspended all flights in compliance with the order from the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan from late March after the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 and grounding of operations, Emirates previously operated only special flights to Pakistan to repatriate stranded people from the UAE. Gulf Air has already resumed operations from Pakistan.

Sarhan said travellers will only be accepted on these flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of the UAE government.

“We are pleased to resume scheduled passenger services from Pakistan to Dubai, which will enable our UAE-based Pakistani customers currently in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to return to their work, businesses and families,” he said. “We are working closely with the Pakistani government to plan the resumption of operations to Peshawar and Sialkot as well. We have implemented enhanced hygiene and safety measures at the airport in coordination with the relevant authorities.”

Sarhan said Emirates is working closely with the government of Pakistan to facilitate repatriation flights for Pakistani citizens wishing to return home in addition to resuming scheduled services to Dubai.

“This week, the airline operated two special flights from Dubai to Karachi and Islamabad repatriating Pakistani nationals stranded in the UAE,” he added. “Emirates SkyCargo, the airline’s cargo division, transported essential goods on these special flights including essential pharma, perishables, fabrics and courier shipments.”

Services on board these flights have been modified as per government requirements for health and safety reasons. All Emirates aircraft go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai after each journey.

Emirates is already flying scheduled passengers flights to nine destinations including, Chicago, Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Madrid, Melbourne, Milan, Paris, Sydney and Toronto. It aims to add 50 new destinations in June 2020.