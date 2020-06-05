Heavy cost

Countless Pakistanis have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus lockdown. Resultantly, more deaths might take place because of hunger, poverty, and unemployment than due to the illness itself.

We must teach the people to live with the coronavirus. Let us teach them not to fear but to fight the virus. Our country's economy cannot afford to bear such a heavy burden. The cooperation of the people and the country can solve the problems created by this epidemic.

Adil Hussain Soomro

Larkana