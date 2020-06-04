Missing Persons Commission disposed of 4,544 cases upto May 31

ISLAMABAD: The Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4,544 cases upto May 31, 2020 as per monthly progress report released by Farid Ahmed Khan, Secretary (ColoED) on cases of alleged enforced disappearances for the month of May 2020.

A total number of 6,661 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission upto April 2020. During May 2020, 13 more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases reached to 6,674.

The Commission disposed of 21 cases in May 2020 and thus total upto May 31, 2020 is 4544 and balance as on May 31, 2020 is 2130.

The Commission will resume its hearings soon after review of lockdown policies announced by federal government and provincial governments in order to prevent from COVID-19 as per law.

Missing Persons Commission Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal and other members have disposed of 4544 cases upto May 31, 2020. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of Justice (R) Javed Iqbal and other members Commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones.

Justice Javed Iqbal is serving Missing Persons Commission in an honorary capacity and is drawing no salary and availing other facilities which are admissible as per law.