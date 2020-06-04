Woman strangles husband

BAHAWALPUR: A man was allegedly strangled by his wife at Mohallah Islam Nagar, Bahawalnagar, on Wednesday. Reportedly, accused Tahira Bibi, the mother of two minor children, allegedly strangled her husband Asghar Ali. The motive behind eth incident is said to be that the accused woman had developed illicit relations with Akmal alias Dhoni. According to City B-Division police, an FIR had been registered on the complaint of deceased brother Babar Ali. The police had arrested eth accused woman. The sources said that the couple had contracted marriage seven years ago.