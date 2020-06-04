Mansehra facing shortage of petroleum products

MANSEHRA: City areas have been facing acute shortage of petroleum products as only five of 20 filling stations supply fuel to vehicles in the city.

“Only the stations of Pakistan State Oil are supplying petrol and diesel to vehicles while all other companies have stopped the supply,” Taimur Khan Swati, the president of Petroleum Association, told reporters on Wednesday.

The petrol stations situated on Abbottabad road, Kashmir road, and Shinkiari road were not supplying diesel and petrol to transporters and motorists.

Swati added that there were only five stations of PSO that cannot meet the demand which used to be fulfilled by over 20 stations. He said that in order to meet the supply and demand, the PSO stations were supplying petrol 24/7.