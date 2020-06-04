Ukraine club quarantined after 25 test positive for coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LVIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian football club Karpaty Lviv has been placed in quarantine after 25 people among the players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus, the country’s Premier League said Tuesday. All those infected have self-isolated while the club was “put in quarantine for at least two weeks,” the league said in a statement.