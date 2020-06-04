close
Thu Jun 04, 2020
AFP
June 4, 2020

Ukraine club quarantined after 25 test positive for coronavirus

Sports

LVIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian football club Karpaty Lviv has been placed in quarantine after 25 people among the players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus, the country’s Premier League said Tuesday. All those infected have self-isolated while the club was “put in quarantine for at least two weeks,” the league said in a statement.

