Rawalpindi: A condolence reference for Dr Huma Zafar, Professor of the department of Philosophy, Government Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College for Women, Rawalpindi was virtually held, says a press release.

The reference was organized by the principal and teachers of the college. Dr. Huma Zafar was one of the most capable teachers. She held a postdoctoral degree from the UK in recent years. And many university students were using her knowledge. Her sudden death has caused irreparable damage to the education sector and it cannot be remedied.

Dr. Huma Zafar was so obsessed with her mother that she could not bear her separation after her death. And twelve hours after her mother’s funeral, she also died of a cardiac arrest. The condolence meeting began with the recitation of the Holy Quran.