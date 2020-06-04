close
Thu Jun 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
June 4, 2020

CDA to start carpeting of roads

Islamabad

A
APP
June 4, 2020

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start Carpeting of city’s roads for which Rs220 million would be incurred that will be funded by the Federal Government.

According to CDA spokesperson the project of road carpeting will be executed through CDA.

The civic body will also start the carpeting work on the streets that will be carried out across Islamabad, he added.

Tenders in this respect have been invited and MPO will also be engaged for this purpose.

Roads and streets in Islamabad were waiting for repair and maintenance including carpeting for long time as these remained neglected.

Latest News

More From Islamabad