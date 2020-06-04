CDA to start carpeting of roads

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start Carpeting of city’s roads for which Rs220 million would be incurred that will be funded by the Federal Government.

According to CDA spokesperson the project of road carpeting will be executed through CDA.

The civic body will also start the carpeting work on the streets that will be carried out across Islamabad, he added.

Tenders in this respect have been invited and MPO will also be engaged for this purpose.

Roads and streets in Islamabad were waiting for repair and maintenance including carpeting for long time as these remained neglected.