Federal secretary religious affairs assumes charge

Islamabad : The newly appointed Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs, Sardar Ejaz Ahmad Khan has said the ministry will continue to make endevours for further strengthening contacts with Saudi Arabia and other Muslim countries in order to facilitate intending pilgrims and devotees in and for promotion of inter-faith harmony in the country.

The newly appointed Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs who attended a briefing also attended by senior officials of the Ministry at his office said the whole staff would work as a team to fulfil mandate given by the Government to the Ministry.

He maintained that the Ministry's focus would be on maintaining and improving facilities for the intending pilgrims for Hajj and Umra and devotees of various Ziaraat and strengthening attached departments of inter-faith harmony and research.

“We need to make extra efforts while taking all precautionary measures at a time when the country is facing challenge of COVID-19,” he said.