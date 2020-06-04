Rawalpindi : Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) that had been designated as the specialized healthcare facility by the Punjab government to deal with COVID-19 cases in northern part of the country in the beginning of February is being converted into COVID-19 Management Hospital and the hospital administration is planning to exclusively manage COVID-19 patients.

The BBH administration has also planned to suspend its routine outpatient department services from Monday and is planning to shift indoor patients to the other two teaching hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital however, the admitted patients who cannot be shifted to other hospitals due to their condition would continue to receive treatment at the BBH.

According to a notification dated 18th May issued by the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Governmnet of Punjab, “the competent authority has accorded approval to designate BBH to exclusively manage COVID-19 patients.”

The notification received by the BBH administration two days back says “the routine OPD should remain suspended till further orders however emergency services should continue to be provided as per previous routine.”

Medical Superintendent at BBH Dr. Rafiq Ahmed informed ‘The News’ on Wednesday that the hospital would discontinue services at OPD from Monday and after that, the hospital would try to manage load of COVID-19 patients exclusively. The shifting of indoor patients would also take time and so we have decided to shut down OPDs from Monday, he said.

He added that he has managed to get free transportation services for the employees of BBH living in urban areas of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. “Due to my personal efforts to facilitate the employees of BBH, working for Covid-19 patients, Uber has agreed to provide free ride to and from BBH to all the hospital staff including doctors, nurses, paramedics, administration and junior staff,” he said. He added the service will be for Rawalpindi/Islamabad urban areas only.