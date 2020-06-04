PSL owners looking to sell franchises, claims Akhtar

LAHORE: Shoaib Akhtar has a knack for creating controversies. On Wednesday the former Pakistan Test pacer claimed that the Pakistan Super (PSL) is facing an economic crisis and some of the owners are looking to sell their teams.

Appearing on a television show, Akhtar also claimed he didn’t see PSL taking place for the next 16 to 18 months. “I know some people wouldn’t like to hear this but some owners are looking to sell their franchisees. I would be more than happy to provide financial and non-monetary support to keep the PSL alive and to thrive,” he said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had to suspend the fifth edition of the PSL in March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the final stage of the event remaining. The board was also forced to organise some matches in Karachi and Lahore before empty stadiums because of the virus after the league was held completely for the first time in Pakistan since its launch in 2016.

“I think if we do the math, the PSL can’t be held before 16 to 18 months. The World Cup will also take probably after eight months because time is needed for the Coronavirus issue to settle down.

“The thing is if there is no proper cricket until say September, how can the PSL be held in four months? I don’t think the board can ask for money from the franchisees in this situation. As far as I know some franchises are already ready to sell their brand. They have offers,” he claimed.