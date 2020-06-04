CDWP approves Rs24 billion worth of seven projects

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday approved seven projects worth Rs24 billion and recommended one project worth Rs11.35 billion to ECNEC for consideration.

Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, deputy chairman Planning Commission chaired the CDWP. Projects related to energy, environment, governance and ICT were presented in the meeting.

Three projects related to energy presented in the meeting.

The meeting approved additional sources of supply to Jaranwala road grid station project worth Rs5,787.32 million, 30.4 MW Jagran-1 Hydropower project, AJK worth Rs4,306.875 million and strengthening, up-gradation and ISO certification of Karachi Laboratories Complex worth Rs440.812 million.

Installation of weather surveillance radar, a project related to environment, at Sukkar worth Rs2,522 million was also approved in the meeting

Pakistan single window project worth Rs1,1074.16 was referred to ECNEC. The main objective of the governance project is to facilitate trade, simplification and integration of regulatory authority’s process/system for reducing barriers of cross border trade related activities without compromising required control. The CDWP also approved projects related to ICT including blended virtual education project for knowledge economy worth Rs5,990.26 million.

One project presented by Ministry of KA & GB namely ‘rehabilitation of affected population residing along LoC phase-1’ worth Rs3,614.980 million was approved by the CDWP.

Another project presented by ministry of climate change titled ‘capacity building on water quality monitoring SDG 6’ worth Rs1,275.913 million was also approved in the meeting.