Pakistan condemns murder of 13 Kashmiris by India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday once again asked the international community to take immediate steps to stop India from committing serious crimes against

the Kashmiri people and hold it accountable under international law and relevant human rights conventions.

Tuesday saw the extra-judicial killing of 13 Kashmiris in a single day by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), which was strongly condemned by the government here.

Pakistan said India must realise that neither can its brutalisation break the will of the Kashmiri people nor can its anti-Pakistan propaganda divert attention from India’s state-terrorism and egregious violations of human rights in IOK. Pakistan said the martyrdom of each Kashmiri will further fortify the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom from Indian occupation.

“Pakistan is deeply concerned over unabated extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters and so-called ‘anti-infiltration’ operations.

While the international community is pre-occupied with fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, India is busy intensifying its brutalisation of the Kashmiri people,” said the Foreign Office.

About the Indian crimes against humanity, the Foreign Office pointed out that the fact that 13 Kashmiris were martyred in a single day speaks volumes about Indian government’s continuing crimes against humanity.

“To hide these crimes, the Indian authorities use the oft-repeated, unsubstantiated allegations of “training” and “infiltration” of Kashmiri resistance fighters. India must realise that its malicious propaganda carries no credibility with the international community. The RSS-BJP combine stands exposed before the world for its illegal and inhuman actions and extremist ‘Hindutva’ agenda,” it added.

The government said Kashmiris will never give up their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the UNSC resolutions, and the leadership and people of Pakistan will never flinch in their commitment of full support for the Kashmiris towards that end.