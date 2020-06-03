Take up Covid-19 issue before session, Shahbaz writes to speaker

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in a letter written to NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has requested him to use days before assembly session to take up issues of national importance including escalating Covid-19 situation in the country.

The PML-N leader said the National Assembly session was summoned on June 5 requesting the Speaker to allocate days before the session to urgent issues of national importance including Covid-19 situation in the country, PIA plane crash in Karachi, report of the commission to probe into the increase in sugar prices, issue of privatisation of airports and PIA hotels and locust attack on crops across the country.

Shahbaz also suggested for preserving sanctity of the House and generating a meaningful debate on the issues, the Opposition members raise the issue with 120 minutes of speeches followed by a winding speech by a minister providing viewpoint of the government on the specific issue. He also suggested that these debates be held as part of the pending debate on the presidential address.