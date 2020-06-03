‘Pakistan facing bigger threats than coronavirus’

Islamabad: The Founder of Islamabad Chamber for Small Traders, Shahid Rasheed Butt on Tuesday said the country is facing threats bigger than the coronavirus which should be tackled without further delay.

Pakistan is facing worst locust attack in the last 27 years that has destroyed crops on hundreds of thousands of acres because timely action was not taken despite warnings, he said.

Moreover, the undeterred hoarders have initiated an artificial flour crisis which will intensify with the passage of time. The profiteers and hoarders want to sell flour at the price of sugar in the next few months which can result in massive unrest and civil war if the mafia was not controlled.

Shahid Rasheed Butt who is also former president of ICCI said that hollow statements and tall promises have emboldened the flour mills mafia, agriculturists, hoarders and middlemen to play with the lives of people for a bonanza. He said that the government should immediately start importing wheat and reduce regulatory duty by six percent to attract the private sector.