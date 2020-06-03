Violation of SOPs posing threat to commuters

Islamabad : Intercity transportation has been posing a serious threat to the residents of Islamabad due to non-compliance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for prevention of coronavirus pandemic by the transporters.

Different means of transportation including local vans and cabs remain crammed with the passengers without adopting prevention measures to stay safe from the coronavirus can adversely impact the authorities’ efforts to contain this deadly virus spread.

“Majority of the passengers are not even wearing face masks, which are most essential to avoid the risk of catching this virus what to expect about other precautions,” Ali Khan, a traveller going to his office through a local van said.

He said, “No one was observing social distancing in the local transport and the transporters were just concerned about earning money through accommodating huge number of passengers.”

Zunaira Aslam, another commuter said passengers must sit at a distance of at least three feet in public wagon in order to avoid coronavirus and passengers need to wear mask and gloves.

“No preventing measures followed by conductors and drivers,” she added.

She said sanitizer must available in each public transport through which people can sanitize their hands.

Rizwan Akram, a government employ said, he uses to pay more money to travel in the taxi to reach office but there were no safety measures taken in the taxi to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. When contacted an official of Islamabad Traffic Police said they were educating the people on the coronavirus and advise them to sit in public transport with one seat distance and wear mask and gloves.