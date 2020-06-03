close
Wed Jun 03, 2020
OCC
Our crime correspondent
June 3, 2020

Police pickets to get high-tech cameras

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
June 3, 2020

Islamabad: Islamabad police will ensure elaborate security measures in the city in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and to install high-tech cameras at all police pickets of the city.

It was decided in the meeting held here on Tuesday and presided over by the IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SSP (Security), AIG (Special Branch) and officials from other law enforcement agencies attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to take effective security measures in the city and to install high-tech and modern cameras at all pickets of the city which will be connected with safe city project.

The IGP Islamabad said that it is our top priority to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. He said that elaborate measures are being taken for effective security in the city in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies.

