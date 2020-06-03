UK MPs, activists raise voice against rights abuses in Kashmir

LONDON: More than 15 British lawmakers, human rights lawyers from Kuwait and Bahrain raised their voices against grave human rights violations in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and called for a peaceful solution to Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of Kashmiris.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the British lawmakers assured Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan of raising the Kashmir dispute in parliament and their support for Kashmir’s right to self-determination in a virtual conference chaired by Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK President Fahim Kayani.

Aside from the AJK president, the conference was also attended by lawmakers Rebecca Long-Bailey, Chris Stephens, Mike Wood, Tracy Barbin, Kate Green, Paul Bristow, Khalid Mahmood, Yasmin Qureshi, Hilary Benn, Mohammad Yasin, Lilian Greenwood, Sarah Owen, Rachel Hopkins, and Afzal Khan.

Also attending were Centre for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law Director Mejbel Alshrika, Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman Altaf Bhat, Chesham Mayor Qaiser Chaudhry, former Bahrian parliamentarian Jamal Buhasan, lawyer and member of the Human Rights Committee of Kuwait Bar Association Dalal al-Ajmi, JKLF chief spokesperson Rafiq Dar, World Sikh Parliament Spokesperson Ranjit Singh Srai, Pakistan Press Club UK President Shaukat Dar, Bailie Hanif Raja president Tehreek-e-Kashmir Scotland, Ghazanfar Khan vice chair Conservative Friends of Kashmir, while MPs Jack Dormey, Jim McMohan, and Tanmanjeet Singh Deshi sent their statements. Cllr Tafheem Sharif moderated the conference.

Rebecca Long-Bailey asserted that the UK has to play a vital role via diplomacy for a peaceful solution to Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiris. She gave assurances that they would do all we can for the right of self-determination of Kashmiris.

Chris Stephens said the people of Glasgow show solidarity and support for the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination as per UN resolutions.

When she spoke, Lilian Greenwood said the Kashmiri diaspora in the UK are concerned about their family and friends in Kashmir. “There is a need to raise these issues at the UN, and we will work together with colleagues and UK govt for a long-lasting peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue.”

Kate Green said human rights violations in Kashmir are a real concern for humanity, and “we will play our role in facilitating and bringing about peace and stability in Kashmir”.

Paul Bristow said the Kashmir issue is alive, and there are cross-party debates in parliament. “Kashmir is not a bilateral issue, and I will continue support for Kashmir’s cause and make sure the voice of Kashmiris is heard,” he said.

During his address, Mike Wood said: “I believe the world has much to do so that the Muslims in Kashmir shall live in peace, safety, and security as per their aspirations.”

Tracy Brabin said the international community must find a way out for Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions and wishes of Kashmiri people.

Muhammad Yasin asserted the Kashmir issue must be debated and there should be cross-party talks in parliament for peace and normalcy in Kashmir.

Sarah Owen, said there is cross-party support for Kashmir, while the main issue is lack of information on current situations because of the twin lockdown and communication blockade. “We will not turn away from our obligation for human rights and justice for Kashmiris.”

Shadow minister for international development Yasmin Qureshi took severe note of human rights abuses in Kashmir and said the illegal domicile law was introduced to change the demographics of the region, which is a violation of international law.

Rachel Hopkins said while we have cross-party support on Kashmir issue, we need a special envoy, or third party for talks. Khalid Mahmood said there are authentic reports of rape, molestations, mass graves in different villages of Kashmir. “It is high time. We must stand up for the rights of Kashmiris as per their aspirations.”

Hilary Benn said Kashmiris have been suffering under the twin lockdown, and there is a dire need for better relations between Pakistan and India, no doubt improved relations and dialogue is essential for a peaceful solution to Kashmir dispute.

Afzal Khan said for peace and stability of the region and South Asia, a peaceful solution to Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of Kashmiris is essential.