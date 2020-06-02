Congo declares new Ebola epidemic

KINSHASA: Democratic Republic of Congo declared a new Ebola epidemic in the western city of Mbandaka, more than 1,000km away from an ongoing outbreak of the same deadly virus in the east. Health Minister Longondo said four people who died in Mbandaka were confirmed as positive cases following testing at the national biomedical laboratory in the capital Kinshasa. “We are going to very quickly send them the vaccine and medicine.” The outbreak was confirmed by World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who tweeted: “This outbreak is a reminder that #COVID19 is not the only health threat people face.”