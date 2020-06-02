Corona patient among three die in Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: A corona patients and two others died at the Nishtar Hospital’s isolation ward on

Monday, the health officials said.

Abdur Rashid 90, a resident of Multan, tested positive at the hospital while two corona negative also died at the hospital indentified as Kaneez Mai, 80, of Taunsa Sharif, and Iftikhar Ahmed, 60, of Multan, tested negative but died at the Corona Isolation Ward.

The administration of Nishtar Hospital handed over the dead body of the confirmed patient to the district administration for burial. Meanwhile, the blood screening reports of National Assembly Chief Whip Malik Amir Dogar’s family members and others were received positive.

PTI MNA Amir Dogar’s three family members and two other contacts tested corona positive. At least five members of Malik Dogar’s family had been declared corona positive. It is worth mentioning here that MNA Malik Amir Dogar was tested corona positive a couple of days ago and he had gone in self isolation.

The family members and other contacts were Ayesha Amir, Ishal Ahmad, Adnan, family members of Amir Dogar, and other contacts were identified as Ejaz and Farzan. Govt decides resuming sports activities: The government has decided resuming sports activities and sought proposals from sports officials to finalise Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for games.

According to sports officials, the sports activities are expected to restore in phases while indoor games and fitness clubs would reopen to promote healthy activities.

Seven players would be allowed to attend an event for one time in order to keep social distancing. Wearing of masks will be compulsory for all players. It will be a must for the fitness centres management to provide sanitisers to players and keep monitoring of social distancing. The sports administration would be responsible to ensure strict SOPs implementation. The sports centres violating SOPs would be sealed, the officials added.