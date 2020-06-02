Mango growers, experts hold consultative meeting

MULTAN: A consultative meeting of experts and mango crop growers was held at the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) on Monday.The meeting discussed problems faced by mango growers in terms of Covid-19 pandemic and locusts attack.

Dr Waqar Ahmed, Dr Jamil Ghouri, Chaudhry Shahzad Sabir, Dr Aman Ullah, mango growers from Punjab and Sindh and others attended the meeting. During the meeting the mango growers urged the government to take immediate measures to protect mangoes and the crop’s access to markets. MNSUA VC Dr Asif Ali said the mango is a prime crop of South Punjab and its production and export has witnessed a sharp decline. He said the govt was trying its best to protect mango crop so that growers may not face losses due to lockdown and locus attack. The insect had damaged mango crop badly in the Punjab, the VC said and added MNSUA experts have completed their research in the field and are contributing practically to join govt’s hands for eradication of the locusts.